PM Modi to offer prayers at Tirumala temple today, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to accompany him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Maldives, will offer prayers at the Tirumala temple, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh later today. Newly-elected Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will accompany the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will also make a brief stopover in Sri Lanka on way back from Maldives Sunday and meet his counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe, Leader of Opposition former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and also the members of the Tamil National Alliance.

Maldives is Narendra Modi's first international visit after being re-elected Prime Minister for the second time. PM Modi addressed the Maldivian Parliament, held talks with President Ibrahim Solih.

A number of agreements were signed between the two countries during PM Modi' visit.

Ahead of his first international visit after being re-elected, PM Modi said, "These visits indicate the importance we attach to the policy of 'Neighbourhood First' and will further cement ties with key maritime neighbours,"

Before leaving for the Maldives, PM Modi had made a stopover in Kerala and visited and offered prayers at the Guruvayur temple (Guruvayoor Sri Krishna Temple) Saturday morning. He also addressed a public gathering at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna HS ground.