India

India

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Surat Diamond Bourse' today: All you need to know about world’s biggest workspace

The SDB building, the world's largest office complex with over 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 06:11 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-built Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) building in Gujarat today (December 17), which is said to be the world's biggest office space.

The building, part of the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City, will be a "major boost to the diamonds industry", PM Modi wrote on X (formerly known Twitter).

“In Surat tomorrow, the Surat Diamond Bourse will be inaugurated. This will be a major boost to the diamonds industry. The ‘Customs Clearance House’, Jewellery Mall and facility of International Banking and Safe Vaults will be significant parts of the Bourse,” he posted on X.

The PM will also inaugurate the newly-upgraded terminal building of the Surat airport on his arrival there the same day, officials said.

The SDB building, the world's largest office complex with over 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city.

Ahead of the inauguration, several diamond traders, including those based in Mumbai earlier, have already taken possession of their offices, which were allotted by the management after auction, SDB's media convener Dinesh Navadiya said in the statement.

After the inauguration, the prime minister will address a large gathering near the SDB building, he said.

Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel had in February 2015 performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the SDB and DREAM City project.

With 67 lakh square feet of floor space, the SDB is now the world's largest office building having nearly 4,500 diamond trading offices, the release said.

The mega structure, built on a plot of 35.54 acres inside the DREAM City, has nine towers of ground plus 15 floors with office spaces ranging from 300 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft.

(With inputs from PTI)

