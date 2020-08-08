PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra today, to meet school students

Headlines

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls her casting couch experience, says ‘director asked me to…’

Explained: What is Watsonx, IBM’s new enterprise-ready AI and data platform

Arvind Kejriwal's advice for people Delhi amid Yamuna flood: 'Don't go on routes near...'

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to netizen asking him to 'clash' with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'We aren't in Bollywood game...'

How to open SBI PPF account online, step-by-step guide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to netizen asking him to 'clash' with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'We aren't in Bollywood game...'

How to open SBI PPF account online, step-by-step guide

DNA: How the people of the village got trapped in the web of diseases?

Superfoods for long and strong hair

8 Times Deepika Padukone stole the show with her cameo

10 foods that increase heart attack, stroke risk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Odisha Train Accident: Know how people of Balasore stepped up to save victims

DNA | PM Modi's strong message on cross-border terrorism

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: 5 big points to know before rushing to the bank

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls her casting couch experience, says ‘director asked me to…’

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to netizen asking him to 'clash' with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'We aren't in Bollywood game...'

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

HomeIndia

cricket

PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra today, to meet school students

Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, was first announced by the Prime Minister on April 10, 2017, on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Gandhiji's Champaran Satyagraha.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2020, 07:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, on Saturday. Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, was first announced by the Prime Minister on April 10, 2017, on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Gandhiji's Champaran Satyagraha.

"The installations at RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world's largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat Mission. A balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations in the RSK will impart information, awareness and education on swachhata and related aspects," the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release. 

he complex interplay of processes and activities will be presented through assimilative learning, best practices, global benchmarks, success stories and thematic messages in an interactive format, the PMO said. 

On hall at the centre will offer visitors experience a unique 360° audio visual immersive show, which will narrate India's swachhata story - a journey into the largest behaviour change campaign in the history of the world, the government said. 

Another hall contains a series of interactive LED panels, hologram boxes, interactive games and much more, to tell the story of the work done to achieve Bapu’s vision of a Swachh Bharat, it added. 

"The open-air displays in the lawn adjacent to RSK will showcase three exhibits which are anecdotes from the journey of India from Satyagraha to Swachhagraha, The artistic wall murals around the Kendra also chronicle the core elements of the mission's success," the PMO said. 

After taking a tour of the RSK, Modi will interact with 36 school students from Delhi, representing the 36 states and Union Territories, at the amphitheatre of the RSK, adhering to social distancing protocols. This will be followed by the Prime Minister’s address to the nation.

"The Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed rural sanitation in India and has changed the behaviours of over 55 crore people from open defecation to using a toilet. India has received high praise from the international community for this and we have set a precedent for the rest of the world to follow. The mission is now in its second phase, aiming to take India’s villages from Open Defecation Free (ODF) to ODF Plus, with a strong focus on sustaining ODF status and ensuring solid and liquid waste management for all," the PMO said. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants are nominated for eviction in fourth week

Mission Start Ab: Alia Bhatt launches Prime Video series to empower startups, netizens compare it with Shark Tank

Who is Suumit Shah, Dukaan founder who fired 90% of support staff for AI chatbot?

Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

Monsoon wreaks havoc: 72 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 3000 crore loss amid red alert

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE