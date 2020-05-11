PM Modi to hold virtual meeting with Chief Ministers today; here's what is likely to be discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct a meeting today with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown. The meet is scheduled to take place via video conferencing at 3 PM on this day. The Prime Minister is also expected to take feedback from the states on further easing of restrictions on activities while gradually restarting economic activities in a phased manner.

Some of the issues that may likely be discussed, specifically, in today's meeting:

The Prime Minister might consult the Chief Ministers of the states on the question of whether to extend the lockdown after May 17.

The process of bringing the economy gradually on track.

How to safely and smartly increase more and more economic activities, without exacerbating the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The migrant crisis is likely to take up a huge chunk of today's discussions. The Prime Minister is expected to consult Chief Ministers of the states on urgent measures that need to be taken to facilitate the process of migrant labourers returning home to their native states.

Effective measures to pursue with the aim of cutting the COVID-19 infection spread and decreasing the risk of contamination.

The Prime Minister is likely to discuss updates regarding the specialised coronavirus-related medical facilities across the country.

A potential relief package to help migrants, small and medium industries and to help revive consumption will also likely be discussed on the economic front

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 67,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 2,200-mark as well. However, the recovery rate this morning stands at 31.14%, which is a significant development over last Sunday's 26.59%, the Health Ministry informed.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.