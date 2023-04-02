PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express On April 8; check route, timing and more

Vande Bharat Express (Indian Railways)

The Secunderabad-Tirupati line will soon get its twelfth Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the semi-high-speed rail on this line on April 8. The Vande Bharat train, which runs between Bhopal and New Delhi, was only launched a week before this one. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has verified the existence of a second high-speed railway in the state. There will reportedly be a flag-raising ceremony at the Secunderabad Train Station at 11 a.m.

The timetable indicates stops at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore; these cities are reported as being on the route of the express. The first train will only stop at the stations of Nalgonda, Tenali, Miryalguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, and Gudur.

The train will depart from Secunderabad at 11.30 a.m. and arrive at Tirupati Railway Station at 9 pm after making ten stops along the route.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati train, like the earlier Vande Bharat train connecting the Telugu-speaking states, would shorten the amount of time needed to go from one place to another. In a projected 8 hours and 30 minutes, the train will travel the 660.77 kilometres between its starting and ending points. The train now takes 3 hours and 20 minutes shorter than before.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is getting ready to put the train into service between Jaipur and New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati, Patna and Ranchi, and Udhampur and Srinagar and Baramulla.

There are already 10 other routes for the Vande Bharat trains around the nation besides the new one. Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi; Mumbai to Solapur; New Delhi to Varanasi; New Delhi to Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra; Amb Andaura to New Delhi; Mysuru to Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR International Airport; and Mysuru to Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR International Airport. Commuters may choose from four different routes: Chennai Central, Nagpur-Bilaspur, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam.