PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet today ahead of LS polls

PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet today ahead of LS polls

As the Election Commission evaluates the preparedness of various states for the Lok Sabha elections, the timing of the meeting becomes more crucial.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on March 3rd, ahead of the anticipated announcement of the Lok Sabha Polls by the Election Commission. This meeting holds particular significance as it might be the last such gathering for the Modi government during its second term. The location for the meeting is slated to be at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave.

These periodic meetings, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, have been instrumental in discussing pivotal policy and governance matters. However, with the looming Lok Sabha elections expected to be held in April-May, this upcoming gathering takes on added political weight.

Among the agenda items likely to be addressed is the government's performance highlights. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has expressed confidence in securing a third consecutive term under Modi's leadership, banking on its development and welfare initiatives.

As the Election Commission evaluates the preparedness of various states for the Lok Sabha elections, the timing of the meeting becomes more crucial. Historically, the EC has announced election schedules shortly after similar meetings. In 2014 and 2019, the EC revealed election schedules in March, with results declared in May.

Amid these preparations, Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal. During his visit, he met with key BJP figures in the state, including MLA Suvendu Adhikari and state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar. Discussions centered on strategies to bolster the party's governance agenda and combat the ruling Trinamool Congress' (TMC) influence in the state.

In a statement, Prime Minister Modi lauded the efforts of BJP workers in West Bengal and emphasized their collective commitment to building a better future for the state. Additionally, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar city, Nadia District. His visit also included a rally and a roadshow in Krishnanagar, where he was accompanied by Majumdar and Adhikari.

 

