PM Modi 'signs off', gives social media accounts to women achievers

As announced earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 8) handed over his social media accounts to seven women achievers to celebrate the International Women's Day.

Taking to Twitter, Modi extended his wishes and said that he's 'signing off'. "Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts," tweeted PM Modi.

"India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs," he said in another tweet.

On March 3, the prime minister had said that he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us.

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Later today, President Ram Nath Kovind will give the Nari Shakti award to women achievers following which Modi will interact with the winners.