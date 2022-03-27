PM Modi's first 'Mann Ki Baat' after assembly elections 2022: 5 Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 27) spoke about an array of things in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. From India's export target of USD 400 billion this fiscal year to the demand for its items is increasing all over the world and promoting 'vocal for local', PM Modi spoke about it all.

Notably, this is PM Modi's first 'Mann Ki Baat' after winning assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Also Read | Centre extends PMGKAY free ration scheme by six months

Here are some key highlights of today's 'Mann Ki Baat':

- PM Modi hailed the potential of India and said the basis of its strength is the country's farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, small entrepreneurs, the MSME sector and people from many different professions.

He said, "It is only due to their hard work that the goal of exporting to the tune of USD 400 billion has been achieved and I am happy that this power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world."

- The Prime Minister promoted 'Vocal for Local' and stated that it does not take long for the local to become global. He said, "Let's make the local 'global' and augment the prestige of our products further."

- He spoke about the increasing demand for items made in India all over the world and how it has impacted export.

- While speaking about new products from all corners of the country are reaching foreign shores, PM Modi cited leather products from Hailakandi in Assam, handloom products from Osmanabad, fruits and vegetables from Bijapur and black rice from Chandauli.

He said, "Now, you will also find the world-famous apricot of Ladakh in Dubai too and in Saudi Arabia, you will find bananas shipped from Tamil Nadu. Most importantly, an array of new products are being sent to newer countries."

- PM Modi stated that the exports of India have increased by 37 per cent to USD 400 billion during April-March 22, 2021-22 against USD 292 billion in 2020-21. For the first time ever, India's merchandise exports have crossed USD 400 billion in a fiscal. In 2018-19, the outbound shipments had touched a record of USD 330.07 billion.

- He also highlighted that during the last year through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, the government has purchased items worth more than one lakh crore rupees.

Close to 1.25 lakh small entrepreneurs and shopkeepers from every corner of the country have sold their goods directly to the government, he pointed out.

In his conclusion of his 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi asserted that the country now not only dreams big but also shows the courage to reach that goal, which no one has reached before.

On the basis of this very courage, all of us Indians together will definitely fulfil the dream of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the prime minister said.

(With agency inputs)