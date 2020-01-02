PM Modi on two-day visit to Karnataka from today

In his first trip outside Delhi in the new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Thursday.

He will start his trip with a visit to Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of Foundation Stone for a memorial museum of saint Shivakumar Swamiji.

The Prime Minister will offer prayers and also plant a sapling at the Mutt. The Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy will be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.