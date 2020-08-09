PM Modi launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agricultural Infrastructure Fund today

Several lakhs of farmers, cooperatives and citizens across the country will bear witness to the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund through a video conference today.

"Rs 17,000 crores of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi have been deposited into bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers with a single click," PM Modi announced in the video conference.

"No middlemen or commission, it went straight to farmers. I am satisfied because the objective of the scheme is being fulfilled," he added.

"Wishing countrymen especially farmers on the occasion of Balaram Jayanti, `Hal Chhath` and `Dau janmotsav`. On this special day at 11 am, through video conferencing, I will introduce a funding facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund," Modi had tweeted earlier.

"In this programme, the sixth installment of the assistance amount under `PM-Kisan scheme` will also be released. Rs 17,000 crores will be transferred to the accounts of 8.5 crore farmers. The scheme is proving to be of great help to farmers during the COVID-19 epidemic," he said in another tweet.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers` Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was also present during the event.

The installment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna scheme would bring about the creation of post-harvest management infrastructures and community farming assets such as cold storage, collection centres, and processing units, a press release stated.

These assets will enable farmers to get greater value for their produce, as they will be able to store and sell at higher prices, reduce wastage, and increase processing and value addition. Rs. 1 Lakh Crore will be sanctioned under the financing facility in partnership with multiple lending institutions, it added.

The beneficiaries of the scheme will include farmers, PACS, Marketing Cooperative Societies, FPOs, SHGs, Joint Liability Groups (JLG), Multipurpose Cooperative Societies, Agri-entrepreneurs, Startups, and Central/State agency or Local Body sponsored Public-Private Partnership Projects.

PM-KISAN scheme that was launched in December 2018, and had provided a direct cash benefit of over Rs 75,000 crore to more than 9.9 crore farmers and enabled them to fulfil their agricultural requirements and support their families.

"The rollout and implementation of the PM-KISAN scheme have happened at an unparalleled pace, with funds being directly transferred into the Aadhaar authenticated beneficiaries` bank account to prevent leakage and increase convenience for farmers. The scheme has also been instrumental in supporting farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, through the release of nearly Rs 22,000 crores to aid the farmers during the lockdown period," a press release stated.

(With ANI inputs)