PM Modi interacts with AYUSH practitioners to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) sector practitioners via video conferencing to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Union Minister for AYUSH, Cabinet Secretary and Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH also participated in the interaction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of the AYUSH sector which has a broad network spanning throughout the entire country. He said that it should utilize its network to its advantage, and spread knowledge about practices that need to be adopted to tackle the virus.

Moreover, he lauded the AYUSH Ministry's ongoing efforts in promoting yoga to de-stress the mind and strengthen the body during such a crisis period.

Modi also alerted AYUSH to fact check unsubstantiated claims of AYUSH having the cure for the disease. Further, he said that the AYUSH scientists should come together with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and other research organizations for evidence-based research.

AYUSH medicine producers were also exhorted by Modi to utilise their resources to produce essential products like sanitizers which are in huge demand during the outbreak. he also urged them to utilize the platform of telemedicine to reach out to the public and generate constant awareness to fight the pandemic.

Modi said that it is important to create awareness about India’s traditional medicines and medical practices all over the world and highlighted the important role they have to play in India's fight against COVID-19.

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy is charged with the responsibility to develop research, education into alternative medicine systems in India.

In India, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 873.