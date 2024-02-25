Twitter
PM Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, India’s longest cable-stayed bridge

The four-lane Sudarshan Setu, which is cable-stayed and runs between Okha and Beyt Dwarka in the Devbhumi Dwarka district, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. At an estimated cost of Rs 980 crore, the 2.32 km long, four-lane cable-stayed bridge was constructed.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 09:18 AM IST

The four-lane Sudarshan Setu, which is cable-stayed and runs between Okha and Beyt Dwarka in the Devbhumi Dwarka district, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. At an estimated cost of Rs 980 crore, the 2.32 km long, four-lane cable-stayed bridge was constructed. Before speaking to a sizable crowd close by, the PM will also offer prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple.

Beyt Dwarka is an island close to Okha port, approximately 30 kilometres from Dwarka town, home of the well-known Dwarkadhish temple dedicated to Lord Krishna. According to officials, devotees visiting the Beyt Dwarka temple can currently only travel by boat during the day; however, when the bridge is built, they will be able to travel whenever they choose.

After that, he will travel to Rajkot on Sunday afternoon to virtually open the first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gujarat. This will be followed by the opening of four additional AIIMS locations in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh; Kalyani, West Bengal; Bathinda, Punjab; and Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. On Saturday night, PM Modi held a roadshow in Jamnagar as part of his two-day visit to his home state. 

The prime minister will also unveil several significant projects on Sunday, including the doubling of the Rajkot-Surendranagar railway line, the construction of a new cardiology hospital in Vadodara, power generation projects in Kutch and the groundbreaking for the new Mundra Panipat crude-oil pipeline project.

