PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat

The inauguration has been done on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi`s Champaran Satyagraha. The Prime Minister had originally announced the initiative on April 10, 2017, on the occasion of the celebrations of Gandhiji's Champaran satyagraha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK), an interactive experience center on Swachh Bharat Mission in New Delhi's Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

The inauguration has been done on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi`s Champaran Satyagraha. The Prime Minister had originally announced the initiative on April 10, 2017, on the occasion of the celebrations of Gandhiji's Champaran satyagraha.

PM Modi subsequently watched a short video on `Swachh Bharat Mission` at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra and interacted with 36 students from Delhi, representing the 36 states/Union Territories, at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra amphitheater.

"The installations at RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world`s largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat Mission, " a statement issued by the PMO said.

"A balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations in the RSK will impart information, awareness, and education on Swachhata and related aspects. The interplay of processes will be presented through assimilative learning, success stories, and thematic messages in an interactive format," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the school children to adopt ways of cleanliness and a hygienic way of living. "We have to step out and carry our business and still safeguard ourselves from the coronavirus. For this, we have to wear masks, maintain 6 ft distance and avoid spitting in the open," Prime Minister Modi said.

(With agency inputs)