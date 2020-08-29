Headlines

India

PM Modi inaugurates college, administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi

The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute in the Bundelkhand region.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 29, 2020, 02:23 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai (RLB) Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Saturday through video conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Kailash Choudhary also attended the virtual event.

The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute in the Bundelkhand region.

The University has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.

"It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready," said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday said this would improve the education infrastructure and contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare.

