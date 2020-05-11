Headlines

PM Modi holds video conference with CMs to discuss COVID-19 containment strategy, economic activities

Modi also discussed opening up of economic activities in a calibrated manner once the lockdown ends on May 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2020, 05:51 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting via video conference with chief ministers on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy as the third phase of lockdown ends on May 17. 

In the meeting, Modi also discussed opening up of economic activities in a calibrated manner once the lockdown ends. 

This was the fifth virtual interaction between the prime minister and chief ministers since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country.

The large-scale movement of migrant workers from urban to rural India and the problems arising out of their return to their home states may cause in restarting the economy was also being discussed during the meeting. 

All participating chief ministers get an opportunity to speak during the interaction, unlike the last meeting when only a select few were allowed to speak on April 27. 

The nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus March 25 and has already been extended twice till May 17. 

India has so far reported over 67,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 2200 deaths. 

