At 66 percent, PM Modi's global approval rating higher than Biden, Merkel, Trudeau and Johnson

As per the most recent update by the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen his approval rating grow 3 percent in the month of June.

As of June 18, 66 percent Indians approve of Modi while 28 percent expressed their disapproval. The survey comes from a sample size of 2,126 adults in India.

PM Modi’s favourability ratings stood stronger compared to the other 12 leaders that the American data intelligence firm monitors.

Top of the lot

The Indian PM was found to be more favoured by his countrymen compared to other highly popular leaders like US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Australian PM Scott Morrison.

As per the Morning Consult tracker, the next world leader with highest approval rating is Italian PM Mario Draghi at 65 percent followed by the President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at 63 percent.

Australia’s Morrison (54 percent), German Chacellor Angela Merkel (53 percent) and President Biden at 53 percent complete the top six.

In the middle of the pack are Canada’s PM TJustin rudeau at 48 percent and UK PM Boris Johnson at 44 percent.

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and French President Macron come next with all having approval ratings in mid-thirties.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was the lowest and the only world leader with a rating below 30 percent.

As per Morning Consult, their daily survey data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a country. The margin of error, it mentions, is between +/- 1-3 per cent.

All interviews and surveys part of the ratings were done online, as per the company.