PM Modi gifts rare green diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden: What is lab grown diamond? Know its price

PM Modi presented a rare gift to US First Lady Jill Biden, a green spectacular diamond of 7.5 carats, which has many unique aspects.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his first ever state visit to the United States, meeting major leaders from across various industries in New York. PM Modi also met with US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden, presenting them with unique gifts.

PM Modi presented a rare green lab-grown diamond as a gift to US First Lady Jill Biden. This luxury gift is one of a kind, and is called ‘Bharat ka Heera’. The diamond was gifted to the US First Lady in a paper mache box which was specially made in Kashmir.

Unlike the diamonds which are mined from ores, these diamonds are made in labs, making them less expensive. These diamonds are developed using sustainable energy sources, and display the hallmark of excellence through their various properties.

The ANI tweet describing the exquisite diamonds said, “The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making.”

 

 

What are lab-grown diamonds?

Lab-grown diamonds or man-made diamonds appear similar to naturally occurring diamonds, though their origin is completely different. They are developed in a laboratory that is designed to mimic the natural conditions under which diamonds are made inside mines.

The diamonds gifted to FLOTUS Jill Biden by PM Modi in Washington were made using cutting-edge technology, using real carbon atoms assembled in a way to create a diamond crystal form. Lab-grown diamonds have the same optical and chemical composition as real diamonds but are significantly less expensive.

Price of lab-grown diamonds

While they are less expensive than real diamonds, the price of lab-grown diamonds also depends on their qualities – cut, colour, clarity, and carat. Since the diamonds presented to Jill Biden were of exceptionally high quality, they are bound to have a whopping price.

Usually a 7.5-carat diamond costs about Rs 40.5 lakh, but a lab-made diamond of the same size and quality is expected to cost around Rs 15 lakh.

