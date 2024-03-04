Twitter
Headlines

Anant Ambani was mocked as ‘bikhari’ in school, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani laughed after…

PM Modi chairs Council of Ministers' meet brainstorm over 'Viksit Bharat' vision

Israel opts out of Cairo talks on Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

JEE Main 2024 session 2: Registration window closing today; check how to apply

Meet Indian who worked as shop floor manager, now CEO of Rs 98000 crore firm, earns Rs 10 crore monthly, net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anant Ambani was mocked as ‘bikhari’ in school, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani laughed after…

Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Radhika Merchant dazzles in beige lehenga for 'Hastakshar' ceremony with Anant Ambani

Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's children: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani

9 Japanese habits to increase stamina

7 ways to manage eye strain from excessive screen time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya twin in green at Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash; netizens say 'finally she changed...'

Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake, Radhika Merchant can't stop laughing at Ambani bash; watch viral video

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi chairs Council of Ministers' meet brainstorm over 'Viksit Bharat' vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers as they brainstormed over the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047" and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 06:23 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers as they brainstormed over the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047" and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

Sources said a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in May was deliberated upon during the meeting for its quick implementation.
Modi, they said, asked his ministerial colleagues to go all out to win people's support during the polls, as he spoke about numerous measures taken by his government to boost development and ensure welfare of all sections of society.

"We will meet again after winning (polls)," a source quoted the prime minister as saying.
Government sources said the roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" is a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and involved a "whole of government" approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs.
"More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received," one official said.

The roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points, the sources said, adding that its goals include areas such as economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare.

Several ministries articulated their ideas in the meeting, which is likely to be the last such get-together before the Lok Sabha polls are announced.
    Presentations were also made on various issues during the meeting.
    The prime minister had earlier asked his Cabinet colleagues to come out with "actionable, measurable and clearly defined plans" for the new government.

    He has repeatedly expressed confidence that his government will retain power for a third consecutive term and has set a target of winning 370 seats for the BJP and more than 400 for the ruling alliance led by his party in the Lok Sabha polls.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday groove to his songs at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Meet woman, daughter of a sugar mill worker, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was…

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 10 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar twin in black, Saif-Kareena exude royal vibes

Meet man who went missing for months, was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, now to launch new business

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE