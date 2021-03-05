PM Modi bestowed with CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 5) was bestowed with the ‘Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award’ by the Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA).

PM Modi dedicated the award to the ‘people of out our great motherland’ and said Indians are leaders when it comes to caring for the Environment.

“It is with great humility that I accept the CERAWeek Global Energy & Environment Leadership Award. I dedicate this award to people of our great motherland India. I dedicate this award to glorious tradition of our land that has shown the way when it comes to caring for the environment,” PM Modi said while receiving the award.

Also read PM Modi expresses solidarity with victims of Sweden knife attack

While delivering a keynote address at the virtually held award ceremony, PM Modi discussed ways to fight climate change.

“Climate change and calamities are major challenges today. There are 2 ways to fight them. One is via policies, laws, rules & orders. These have their own importance. But there is something beyond these words. The most powerful way to fight climate change is behavioural change,” he said.

PM Modi also talked about father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi calling him the ‘greatest environment champions’ India has ever had.

“If humanity had followed the path given by him, we would not face many of the problems we do today. Next to his home, you will et very practical lessons on water conversations such as underground water tanks constructed over 200 years ago!” he said.

PM Modi also marked India as one of the driving forces for this shift to organic wellness. “Today the world is focussing on fitness and wellness. There is a growing demand for healthy and organic food. India can drive this global change through our spices, our Ayurveda products and more,” he said.

CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award was instituted in 2016. The award recognises commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment and for offering solutions and policies for energy sources, affordability and environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from ANI)