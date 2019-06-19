Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

PM Modi begins meeting with heads of political parties in Parliament; to discuss 'one nation one election', other issues

Meeting of heads of political parties begins in Parliament, under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 04:46 PM IST

PM Modi begins meeting with heads of political parties in Parliament; to discuss 'one nation one election', other issues
Meeting of heads of political parties begins in Parliament, under chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting presidents of all parties in New Delhi. PM Modi has called heads of all political parties for a meeting to discuss 'One Nation One Election' and other issues.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, JDU's Nitish Kumar, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJD's Naveen Patnaik, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy, others leader are present for the all-party presidents meet chaired by PM Modi.

However, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, BSP supremo Mayawati, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, DMK chief MK Stalin have excused themselves from the meet.

AAP leader Raghav Chaddha is representing the party in the meeting.

The Prime Minister had earlier introduced his new Council of Ministers to the Lok Sabha. 

It is a customary practice for the prime minister to introduce the council of ministers after the new government takes over or if there is a reshuffle or expansion of the union cabinet.

The prime minister read out names and portfolios of the ministers who stood up and greeted the members of House with folded hands. 

Modi is likely to introduce the ministers to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Besides the PM, the Council of Ministers has 57 members — 24 Cabinet, 9 Ministers of State and 24 MoS with independent charge.

PM Modi a couple of days ago held an all-party meeting, after BJP-led NDA once again formed the government. 

Speaking after the all-party meet, PM Modi had said, "We had a fruitful all-party meeting today, the first one after the election results and before the start of the Monsoon Session. Thankful to the leaders for their valuable suggestions. We all agreed on the smooth running of Parliament so that we can fulfil people's aspirations."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Woman caught smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.