PM Modi begins meeting with heads of political parties in Parliament; to discuss 'one nation one election', other issues

Meeting of heads of political parties begins in Parliament, under chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting presidents of all parties in New Delhi. PM Modi has called heads of all political parties for a meeting to discuss 'One Nation One Election' and other issues.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, JDU's Nitish Kumar, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJD's Naveen Patnaik, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy, others leader are present for the all-party presidents meet chaired by PM Modi.

However, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, BSP supremo Mayawati, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, DMK chief MK Stalin have excused themselves from the meet.

Delhi: Inside visuals of the meeting of heads of political parties in Parliament, under chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi. JDU's Nitish Kumar, NC's Farooq Abdullah, SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJD's Naveen Patnaik, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy & others present. pic.twitter.com/KYgEHRjAtv — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

AAP leader Raghav Chaddha is representing the party in the meeting.

The Prime Minister had earlier introduced his new Council of Ministers to the Lok Sabha.

It is a customary practice for the prime minister to introduce the council of ministers after the new government takes over or if there is a reshuffle or expansion of the union cabinet.

The prime minister read out names and portfolios of the ministers who stood up and greeted the members of House with folded hands.

Modi is likely to introduce the ministers to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Besides the PM, the Council of Ministers has 57 members — 24 Cabinet, 9 Ministers of State and 24 MoS with independent charge.

PM Modi a couple of days ago held an all-party meeting, after BJP-led NDA once again formed the government.

Speaking after the all-party meet, PM Modi had said, "We had a fruitful all-party meeting today, the first one after the election results and before the start of the Monsoon Session. Thankful to the leaders for their valuable suggestions. We all agreed on the smooth running of Parliament so that we can fulfil people's aspirations."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)