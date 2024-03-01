PM Modi attacks TMC on Sandeshkhali issue, says, 'har chot ka jawab...'

PM Modi attacked TMC on Sandeshkhali issue while addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Arambagh urging people to reply in the form of vote to each pain they have suffered.

Launching the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign in Mamata Banerjee's turf for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the TMC government is a big hurdle in the empowerment of poor, farmers, youth and women.

"Har chot ka jawab vote se dena hai. Today, the people of West Bengal are asking their CM 'Didi'- is the vote of some people more important than atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali?...All the tall leaders of INDI alliance were silent on the Sandeshkhali incident. INDI alliance leaders were like the three monkeys of Gandhiji...Congress chief said- 'Arey chhoddo, Bengal mein toh yeh sab chalta rheta hai," PM Modi said.

He also underlined the mantra of 'GYAN', and said that 'Garib' (poor), 'Yuva' (youth), 'Annadata' (farmers), and 'Nari' (women) are the priorities of the government.

On the same day, Prime Minister also addressed a public rally in West Bengal's Hooghly.

"We have set a target of making the country 'developed' by 2047. The poor, youth, farmers, and women of the country are priorities of the government," he said.

"We have consistently taken steps for the welfare of the poor, the outcome of which is being witnessed by the world. In the past 10 years, 25 crores of people came out of poverty. This shows that the government is relying on fair policies, decisions and directions. The prime reason is that the intent of the government is pure," added the PM.

PM Modi further said that he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects including those related to rail, ports, petroleum, and 'Jal Shakti'.

"Today, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth more than 7,000 crore in West Bengal. This includes rail, ports, petroleum and 'Jal Shakti' related projects," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that the goal of the government is to modernise railway facilities in West Bengal, with the speed at which it is being done in other parts of the country.

"India has shown the world how development is done in sync with the environment. From Haldia to Barauni, a crude oil pipeline measuring over 500 Kilometres is an example of this. Today, sewage treatment plant is being commenced in a bid to reduce pollution in the Hugli River," he said.

The Prime Minister underlined that a budget worth over Rs 13,000 crores have been alloted for the development of railways in West Bengal.

"The central government, this year, has alloted a budget worth over Rs 13,000 crore for development of Railways in West Bengal; this amount is three times higher than that alloted before 2014," said the PM.

Prime Minister Modi also threw light on the tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the past 10 years.

"During the past 10 years, several pending projects were completed. Electrification of railway tracks of more than 3,000 Km was done. Over 100 Railways stations have been re-developed. Five new Vande Bharat Express trains are making the people of West Bengal experience 'modern railways'," he said.

