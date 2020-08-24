PM Modi, Amit Shah, other pay tribute to Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary

Arun Jaitley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other politicians paid tribute to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader and former finance minister of India Late Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary.

Jaitley died on August 24 last year.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said that Jaitley's wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary.

"On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory," Modi wrote, as he shared a video of his speech during the prayer meet.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Jaitley will always be remembered for his towering legacy.

''Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation," Shah said in the tweet.

Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation. August 24, 2020

Many other politicians like Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways V K Singh, Tripura Chief Minister ​Biplab Kumar Deb, MP B Y Raghavendra remembered the leader.

''Remembering one of most versatile politicians, Arun Jaitley ji. An exceptional orator, lawyer, who delivered on all responsibilities assigned to him. His contribution will always be remembered,' wrote General VK Singh.

Remembering one of most versatile politicians, Arun Jaitley ji. An exceptional orator, lawyer, who delivered on all responsibilities assigned to him. His contribution will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/DxjoDSCAMT August 24, 2020

Jaitley was a key BJP leader. In 2009, the party appointed him as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

In 2014, he was a top leader of the Narendra Modi-led government. He was given the crucial Finance Ministry, and also headed the I&B, Corporate Affairs and Defence Ministries for a brief period of time.