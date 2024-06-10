PM Kisan Yojana 17th instalment: Farmers to get Rs 2000 every month, know how to apply, eligibility criteria

PM Modi, who took oath of office for a historic third consecutive term on Sunday, arrived at his office in South Bloc this morning and put his signature on the file pertaining to the instalment for the farmers under the flagship scheme that was launched in 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his third term in office on Monday morning by authorising the release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi, which aims to benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crores.

After signing the file, PM Modi said, "Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a central sector scheme, aims at providing financial assistance to cultivable landholding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria, to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit ‘Farmer Corner’ on the official website pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on ‘New Farmer Registration’, and enter Aadhaar number. Then fill the captcha.

Step 3: Enter the required information and click on ‘Yes’.

Step 4: Complete the PM-Kisan application form, and then save the information. Don't forget to take a printout of it.

Under the Scheme launched in February 2019 just ahead of the previous Lok Sabha elections, an amount of Rs 6,000 is transferred annually in three equal installments of Rs 2000 directly into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of the farmers.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, the responsibility to identify the beneficiaries and upload their correct and verified data on PM-KISAN portal lies with the respective State/UT Government. Over 2.42 lakh crore have been already disbursed to more than 11 crore beneficiary farmer families through various installments. The scheme is applicable only for landholding farmers. The number of farmers whose land details are seeded on the PM-KISAN Portal is more than 9.53 crore.

