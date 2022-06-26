PM busy planning another distraction while Indians struggle: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the PM's "mastery" in "entire distraction science" can't disguise calamities like an all-time high jobless rate, a 30-year high wholesale price index, and a $17 billion devaluation of LIC.
Gandhi claimed that while Indians are suffering, Modi is busy planning his next distraction.
“PM’s mastery in ‘Entire Distraction Science’ can’t hide these disasters – ₹ at 78/$; $17 bn LIC value lost; WPI Inflation at 30yr high; Unemployment at all-time high; Largest ever bank fraud by DHFL,” the former Congress chief said in a tweet.
While Indians struggle, the PM is busy planning his next distraction.
Gandhi has criticised the Modi government's management of the economy and has urged the government to create jobs for the youth.