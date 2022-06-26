PM busy planning another distraction while Indians struggle: Rahul Gandhi

File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the PM's "mastery" in "entire distraction science" can't disguise calamities like an all-time high jobless rate, a 30-year high wholesale price index, and a $17 billion devaluation of LIC.

Gandhi claimed that while Indians are suffering, Modi is busy planning his next distraction.

“PM’s mastery in ‘Entire Distraction Science’ can’t hide these disasters – ₹ at 78/$; $17 bn LIC value lost; WPI Inflation at 30yr high; Unemployment at all-time high; Largest ever bank fraud by DHFL,” the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

Gandhi has criticised the Modi government's management of the economy and has urged the government to create jobs for the youth.