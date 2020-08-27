PIL seeks restrain on media coverage in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

In a recent development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court, seeking restrain on the media reportage in the case.

Pointing out that the constant media trial was hindering the probe being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the PIL sought that the media's coverage in the case be restrained.

Meanwhile, continuing with the high-profile probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday summoned brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, for a grilling session. Showik Chakraborty`s questioning has been taking place at the DRDO and IAF guesthouse since morning.

Among other things, Showik is being confronted with the statements of Sushant`s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his house-help Dipesh Sawant, cook Neeraj Singh; and the CBI will also record his version in the matter.

Earlier, actress Rhea Chakraborty requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her and her family, saying there is threat to their lives.

Rhea shared a couple of videos on Instagram on Thursday to underline her claim. In the first, her father is mobbed by news reporters in their building compound. The second video has the building watchman talking about how he was roughed up and injured by the media when he tried to stop them.

On Thursday, KK Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, issued a video in the media, openly declaring that she was giving poison to his son and was his 'murderer'. In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, rubbished the claim of Rhea Chakraborty that the late actor had claustrophobia.

On Thursday, Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years shared a throwback video on Twitter where the actor can be seen flying his expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator, which he had purchased in 2018.

Sharing the video, Ankita captioned: "Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you."

Ankita`s post comes as a slap on the claims made by the late actor`s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who in an interview has reportedly said that Sushant had claustrophobia during their flight to Europe last year and took Modafinil in a bid to overcome the same.

In August 2018, Sushant had purchased the Boeing 737 Fixed Base flight simulator which is used to train pilots. The actor was extremely excited about his new purchase and had flaunted the same in an Instagram post, where he had written: "#LovingMyDream 1/150 ! `GET A FLYING LICENSE !!` Buying this beauty (Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator) to start loving/living my first of 150 dreams; to fly.." Sushant had also shared a video where he can be seen trying his hand on the simulator.