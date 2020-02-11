Patparganj Election Result 2020: With a hat-trick, Manish Sisodia secures constituency for third time in row

Delhi Elections 2020: Sisodia had been eyeing a hat-trick with a third win from the Patparganj assembly seat

The incumbent Deputy Chief of Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, representing the AAP from the Patparganj constituency, has won the seat by 3,207 votes against Ravinder Singh Negi of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the data provided by the Election Commission (EC), at the end of Round-15, Sisodia has polled in 69,974 votes while his competitor had polled 66,703 votes. Congress' Laxman Rawat has only received 2,767 votes.

Till Round-12, BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi had been in the lead, but AAP's Manish Sisodia secured his win after taking a lead in the last three rounds of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2020.

In the 2013 Delhi state assembly elections, Manish Sisodia with 50,211 votes had won against BJP's Nakul Bhardwaj (38,735 votes) and Congress' Anil Kumar (28,067 votes) from the Patparganj assembly seat. In the 2015 polls, Sisodia had widened that margin had gained a resounding victory over Vinod Kumar Binny by a margin of over 28,000 votes.

Thus, Sisodia has now secured a hat-trick with a third win from the Patparganj assembly seat.

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 is still underway but as per the trends, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a clear lead and secured a major win.

The ruling AAP was locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress. As it now stands, the AAP has won 48 seats and is currently leading in 14 seats while the BJP has won 6 seats and is leading in only 2 seats, putting the total constituency-share for AAP and BJP to 62-8. It is now clear that AAP will come back to power with a resounding majority.

Congress did not manage to win in any seat.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital with strong rooms storing the EVMs placed under three-layer security.

There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.

There are 13 rounds of counting and postal ballots will be counted first and EVMs will be opened only after the counting of ballots.