Patnaik shares Odisha's

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed the stage at the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) headquarters in Rome on Friday to showcase his government's efforts in boosting livelihood and food security, with a special focus on marginalised groups and women.

Patnaik, who is in Rome at the WFP's invitation, spoke to David Beasley, the executive director, and other members of the leadership team in addition to engaging in discussions with them about the partnerships and initiatives his government has already established to advance the goal of "Zero Hunger."

Over the last two decades, Odisha has been through a transformational journey in the field of food production, food security, livelihoods, disaster management, and so on the statement said quoting Patnaik.

The chief minister added that by attaining food sufficiency, initiating large-scale growth-related programmes, designed around creating climate-resilient livelihoods and nutrition, and focussing on partnerships, the state is moving consistently towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

It would be our pleasure to share our experience across the world through WFP and its partner agencies, Patnaik added.

Welcoming Patnaik, Beasley said that the joint goal of strengthening livelihoods and food security across Odisha is being translated into action with a series of ambitious projects to support inclusive development and new economic opportunities, especially for women.

It's exciting to see how our collaboration is helping to drive Odisha's progress towards achieving 'Zero Hunger' and the other UN Sustainable Development Goals he said.

We recognize and appreciate the transformational work of the state government of Odisha in the fields of disaster management, food production, and food security. The success story of Odisha can provide learning insights for other similarly placed countries. We have discussed today that the government of Odisha and WFP will collaborate to take forward this learning experience and provide a global training platform, Beasley added.

WFP and the Odisha government have signed four agreements and initiated six projects in 2021 with a view to alleviate hunger.