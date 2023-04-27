Search icon
Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat coming soon: Know speed, halts, fare, launch date, and more

A new Vande Bharat Express is likely to be launched soon between Patna to Ranchi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

Vande Bharat Express | Photo: PTI

A new Vande Bharat Express is going to be launched soon connecting Ranchi and Patna. The express train is expected to reduce the travel time between Patna and Ranchi by two hours.  According to reports, the launch of the train was postponed due to some technical challenges. The train was originally speculated to launch on April 25. The new inauguration date is expected to be released soon. 

The South Central Railway has been assigned the task get the train operation on the route. Training of loco pilots and crew members is already on. On the Patna-Gaya stretch, the Vande Bharat Express is expected to run at a speed of 100 to 110 kilometres per hour.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: All details 

  • Passengers will be able to travel between Ranchi and Patna in six hours. 
  • The train on this route is expected to reach a speed of 100 to 110 kilometres per hour.
  • There has been no official announcement regarding the date of launch and fares of the train.
  • The Vande Bharat train from Patna to Ranchi will likely have stops at Hazaribagh Town, Tatisilwai, Barkakana, Koderma, Gaya, and Jehanabad.
  • In Patna, the maintenance of this train is proposed at Rajendra Nagar Terminal, while in Ranchi, it will be done at Hatia.

