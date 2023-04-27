Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat coming soon: Know speed, halts, fare, launch date, and more

Vande Bharat Express | Photo: PTI

A new Vande Bharat Express is going to be launched soon connecting Ranchi and Patna. The express train is expected to reduce the travel time between Patna and Ranchi by two hours. According to reports, the launch of the train was postponed due to some technical challenges. The train was originally speculated to launch on April 25. The new inauguration date is expected to be released soon.

The South Central Railway has been assigned the task get the train operation on the route. Training of loco pilots and crew members is already on. On the Patna-Gaya stretch, the Vande Bharat Express is expected to run at a speed of 100 to 110 kilometres per hour.

Read: Wrestlers sexual harassment case: PT Usha criticizes wrestlers, calls ‘indiscipline’ amid allegations against WFI chief

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: All details