Partymen demand Priyanka Vadra as CM face in 2020 Uttar Pradesh election

Even as the suspense continues over Rahul Gandhi's insistence to quit as Congress president, party workers from Uttar Pradesh have demanded that Priyanka Vadra be made the chief ministerial face in the next assembly elections.

Partymen from 42 Lok Sabha constituencies had assembled on Wednesday in Rae Bareli where Priyanka was on a daylong visit to introspect the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha polls. She was accompanied by her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi met Congress workers and thanked them for ensuring her victory from Rae Bareli, which was the only seat that went to the Congress from a total of 80. Even Rahul Gandhi could not hold on to his bastion Amethi and lost to BJP's Smriti Irani.

The daylong churning resulted in workers concluding that a weak organisation was the main reason for the party's drubbing in UP in the general elections.

The workers were also of the opinion that Congress should fight all the future elections alone without stitching an alliance with any party. Party leader RK Chaudhary said that the Congress won't be able to put up a strong fight without cementing its base vote in the state.

However, the unanimous demand was that the party should contest the 2022 assembly elections by projecting Priyanka Vadra as its CM candidate. The workers felt that this would help the party induct new members and activate die-hard supporters.

Sources said Priyanka told workers that she would identify party workers who didn't toil hard. Those who have worked hard know self and understand the struggle.

Another Congress general secretary and in charge of 38 Lok Sabha seats, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is also expected to hold a meeting with party me on June 14 to analyse the debacle.

WHY THE DEMAND