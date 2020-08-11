Palghar mob-lynching case: 28 accused granted 'default' bail after no charge sheet filed for 90 days

A local court in Palghar has granted default bail to 28 accused in the April 16 mob-lynching case after no charge sheet was filed against them in the specified 90 days.

Two sadhus and their driver were killed in the lynching case that created a massive outrage across the country.

The names of these 28 arrested accused do not appear in the CID charge sheet filed in July.

Dahanu Court Judicial Magistrate MV Jawale ordered their release on a bail bond of Rs 30,000 each, according to reports. However, only 10 of them will be freed since the remaining 18 also figure in the third CID charge sheet filed before the Dahanu court last week.

The charge sheet filed on August 6 mentions 47 accused and seeks their conviction under charges related to relating to obstructing police, rioting and attempt to murder.

They were arrested on the basis of the first two FIRs relating to murder and attempt to murder filed in the case in April.

Sadhus - Kalpavruksha Giri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) - and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) were killed by villagers in Gadchinchale village in Kasa area of the district, reportedly after rumours of child lifting.

A total of 154 people were arrested by the police in the case.