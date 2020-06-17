Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Naugam sector, gets fitting reply from Indian Army

It was the second ceasefire violation on Tuesday.

In yet another violation of the ceasefire, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

The violation began in the late evening hours of June 16 when the Pakistan Army initiated firing mortars and other weapons in the sector.

The Indian Army retaliated and gave a fitting response to the firing. There were no reports of any casualties.

It was the second ceasefire violation on Tuesday as it earlier fired mortars in J&K's Tangdhar sector, news agency IANS reported.

"On 16 June 2020, in the early morning hours, Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response was given," IANS reported quoting the Army.

Last week, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand informed that in less than six months this year, Pakistan has already violated the ceasefire more than 2000 times.

He said that there were 114 instances of ceasefire violations in the first 10 days of June as compared to 181 and 14 instances of ceasefire violations in the whole month in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

The year 2019 recorded the highest number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the previous 16 years when the ceasefire agreement in place since 2003 was breached as many as 3168 times, the government data revealed.