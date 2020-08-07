Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K, fires mortar shells

Pakistan army has violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir by opening fire at Indian positions along the Line of Control in Kupwara, Handwara, Baramulla and Poonch districts.

Since morning, the Pakistan army has been shelling several areas which include Uranbuwa in Uri tehsil of Baramulla, Karnah area of Kupwara, and the Nowgam sector in Handwara, north Kashmir. Several shells have also landed in civilian areas, reports said.

"For an hour, ceasefire violation is going on. There are no injures to anyone so far," Abdul Qayoom, SSP Baramulla told WION over the phone.

In Poonch district of Jammu division, at around 0630 hours, Pakistan, according to the Indian army started firing using small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector.

In Poonch, locals have WION that from the 4th of August, shells have been landing in civilian areas. "Many shells have hit our houses. For years now, we haven't seen this intense shelling in our village," Mohammad Ashraf, a village head said.

The Indian army said that they are retaliated befittingly to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violation. Shelling was still going on when the last reports came in.