Pak Hindus eviction row: IAS officer Tina Dabi to face action? Rajasthan minister's big statement

Prominent IAS officer Tina Dabi is in the headlines over a recent decision as the District Magistrate (DM) of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Recent demolition of “encroachments” of temporary settlements of Hindus displaced from Pakistan has erupted in a new controversy for the Rajasthan government.

Now, Dabi may face action as Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas said that what the officials did was wrong and that “they will have to answer”. He said that the state government will take action against them.

Today a successful dialogue was held with the people. As per their demand, Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) will mark them in a week and give them a proper place. They were assured of settlement at some other place, after which the protestors announced to end the strike. The land on… pic.twitter.com/xirMobklGO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 17, 2023

Khachariyawas called the row a “very serious matter” and a “conspiracy”, saying that officials under question have “committed a sin” and “they will have to face it”.

“What the officials did is wrong, they will have to answer. We will take action against them. Pakistani Hindu migrants are living in Jaisalmer on empty plot of land. Rajasthan Govt is giving them documents,” the Rajasthan minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

“As per the law of Rajasthan Govt, you can't evict anyone without them being rehabilitated...This is a very serious matter. This is a conspiracy, such officials will be taken to task who try to malign the Govt. They committed a sin, they will have to face it,” he added.

What is the matter?

“Encroachments” of temporary settlements of Hindus displaced from Pakistan were demolished by the district administration on Tuesday. They had been living in the Amarsagar gram panchayat area, which is around 4 kms from the district headquarters.

The migrants had alleged that the Rajasthan government had ordered their eviction from government land. However, Jaisalmer DM Tina Dabi had said that the authorities will move migrants to shelter houses until they are provided with proper allotment of land.

“We issued a circular on April 5 too. We have been trying to make them understand but many didn’t get convinced. The place they were residing, had already been allotted to others. We had a talk with them today. They will be moved to shelter houses till they get a proper allotment of land,” said the Jaisalmer DM. Dabi met the protesting migrants on Wednesday and made assurances of settlement at a different location.

“The encroachments that were removed yesterday were done during the last 10 days and were fresh. The land will be allotted to those who have got citizenship and those who have not got it will be identified and settled after getting citizenship they will also be allotted land,” Tina Dabi said.

(Inputs from ANI)