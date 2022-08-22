Padma Awards 2023: Nominations open till September 15

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day

As per the report of (PTI), On Wednesday, the Central Government informed that the nominations for Padma Awards-2023 will be open till September 15, 2022. The ministry has said that the nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.Gov.In).

Instituted in 1954, the three Padma awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. These are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognise 'work of distinction' and is given for exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with Public Sector Undertakings, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.

The Modi government is committed to transform Padma awards into "People's Padma", the statement said. All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations and recommendations, including self-nomination, it said.

Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society, the statement said.

The nominations and recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements and service of the person recommended in her and his respective field and discipline.