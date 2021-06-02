Over 22 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till date

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 22 crore mark on Wednesday, as per the data from the Union Health Ministry. The days marks the 138th day of the nationwide drive.

The ministry said 11,37,597 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 19,523 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 2,25,40,803 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 59,052 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

A total of 22,08,62,449 include 99,11,519 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have taken the first dose and 68,14,165 HCWs have taken the second dose.

Adding up to the list, 1,58,39,812 Frontline Workers (FLWs) were inoculated with their first jab and 85,76,750 FLWs were inoculated with their second jab.

Mounting up, 2,25,40,803 persons aged between 18-44 years received their first dose and 59,052 persons aged between 18-44 years received their second dose of vaccine.

Also, 6,78,25,793 beneficiaries between 45 to 60 years old have been administered with their first dose and 1,09,67,786 beneficiaries between 45-60 years were administered with their second dose of vaccine.

Further, 5,93,85,071 persons above 60 years got jabbed with their first dose and 1,89,41,698 persons above 60 years got jabbed with their second dose.

As on day 138 of the vaccination drive (June 2, 2021), a total of 22,45,112 vaccine doses were given. 20,28,867 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,16,245 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.