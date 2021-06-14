Orange alert issued for coastal districts of Karnataka till THIS date, heavy rainfall predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ for coastal districts of Karnataka till June 17, while stating that the state is predicted to have widespread rainfall. The Director of the IMD unit of Bengaluru CS Patil said that the coastal Karnataka and south-interior Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall on Sunday.

“Entire Karnataka state is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from June 13 to 17. Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Shivamogga and Chikmagalur are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for which orange alert is announced from June 13 to 17,” CS Patil said as quoted by ANI.

He also said, "Bengaluru is very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next two days."

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over parts of Northwest India during next 3 days, over parts of East, Central and West India during next 3-4 days, over parts of Northeast India during next 5 days and over parts of south Peninsular India during next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa on June 14 and 15 and over Coastal Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra on June 15," he added.

IMD took to Twitter on June 13 to inform the movement of the widespread rainfall and the precautionary measures.