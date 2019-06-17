'Operation Sunrise 2': How Myanmar Army is trying to secure Kaladan project

India and Myanmar Armies carried out a three week long joint coordinated operation from May 16 in their respective borders, targeting many militant groups operating in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam. During 'Operation Sunrise 2' both armies coordinated with each other to bust camps of militant outfits and nabbed at least six dozen militants. As per sources, several camps of insurgents groups were also destroyed during the operation but Myanmar Army too suffered some losses in the second phase of 'Operation Sunrise 2'.

In the clashes between Myanmar and Arakan Army between May 15 and May 19, 13 Myanmar soldiers lost their lives. According to officials tracking India's Myanmar border, there are many camps of militants groups there and currently Myanmar Army is involved in complicated operations across multiple fronts. India is closely monitoring the situation.

"They are taking action against various insurgents groups who are operating at 1640 km long Indo-Myanmar border. There is turmoil in Rakhine state too where the terrorist group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) is continuously targeting them. With the help of foreign help, ARSA is gaining strength", according to an officer in the security establishment.

In total, there are around 50 militant hideouts along the border and depending on the situation, a third phase of 'Operation Sunrise' may be launched. The Indian Army had carried out the first phase of 'Operation Sunrise ' between February 17-March 2, on its own area along the Indo-Myanmar border. It is said to have destroyed almost 12 camps of insurgent groups. Despite the joint operation by India and the Myanmar Army in March against the insurgent group, Arakan Army, the danger on the Kaladan transit project is not over yet.The Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project is viewed as India's gateway to Southeast Asia.

India entered into a framework agreement with Myanmar in April 2008, to facilitate the implementation of the project. On completion, the project will help connect Mizoram with the Sittwe Port in Rakhine State of Myanmar. On the Indian side, work is on to extend the Aizawl-Saiha National Highway by 90 km to the international border at Zorinpui.

''The Arakan Army is getting help from abroad. They are getting arms and explosive training to launch massive attack on Myanmar Army. It's very tough situation for them, on one hand, they are fighting against Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and there is another big challenge to fight against Arakan Army,'' according to an official attached to the Defence Ministry of India.

The operation was done in south Mizoram and the Army had described it as a great success. But on the ground, the situation remains complicated and the Myanmar Army is expecting more help from India so the Kaladan Project can be secured fully.

''The Arakan Army had attacked a Burmese vessel carrying 300 steel frames for the Paletwa Bridge and abducted the entire crew but they were later released. The vessel had sailed from Yangon to Paletwa. The Arakan Army is conspiring to launch more such lethal attacks,'' said a security officer working in the Indian security establishment.