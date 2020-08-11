Operation Lalpura: Indian Army launches anti-terror mission in J&K's Kupwara

The Indian Army launched operation Lalpura on Monday evening (August 10) on the basis of Jammu and Kashmir inputs. The army arrested three suspects and recovered arms and ammunition including one AK-47 and two pistols with magazines.

Taking to Twitter, the Chinar cops in the Indian Army said, ''Op Lalpura, #Kupwara. A joint search operation was launched late evening yesterday on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. Three suspects apprehended. 1 AK & 2 pistols with magazines & ammunition recovered. Joint Operation in progress.''

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday (August 10) arrested two overground workers (OGWs) in North Kashmir's Sopore. The police also recovered arms and ammunition including one hand grenade-1 and AK-47 rounds-20 from the arrested militant associates.

The accused were caught during the Naka checking at Darpora Bomai which was laid by a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, SOG Sopore, CRPF 92,179.