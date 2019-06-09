Only possible in BJP that a party worker reaches the topmost rank: Manohar Lal Khattar

Addressing a public rally here on Saturday, Khattar said, "It's possible only in BJP that a party worker reaches the topmost rank. This is BJP where from one of the party workers sitting before you, a worker named Narendra Modi can become the country's Prime Minister and a worker named Amit Shah can be the Home Minister."

Citing an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's journeys and achievements, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it is possible only in the BJP for a party worker to reach the topmost rank.

Addressing a public rally here on Saturday, Khattar said, "It's possible only in BJP that a party worker reaches the topmost rank. This is BJP where from one of the party workers sitting before you, a worker named Narendra Modi can become the country's Prime Minister and a worker named Amit Shah can be the Home Minister."

Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for a second term on May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after he returned to power with a thumping majority.

Shah worked for the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS for some time before he joined BJP in 1984-85. There, Shah was noted for his organisational skills and was appointed the national treasurer of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and subsequently the state secretary and state vice-president of the party in Gujarat.

With his excellent election management expertise, Shah managed the election campaign of BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani from Ahmedabad constituency in 1989.

During these years, Shah came in contact with Narendra Modi- then a rising star in the BJP.

He and Modi - who was then an organisational secretary of the party in Gujarat- helped BJP mobilise its workers, which bore fruitful results for the party in subsequent elections.

Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections.