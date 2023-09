India

Only possible in BJP that a party worker reaches the topmost rank: Manohar Lal Khattar

Addressing a public rally here on Saturday, Khattar said, "It's possible only in BJP that a party worker reaches the topmost rank. This is BJP where from one of the party workers sitting before you, a worker named Narendra Modi can become the country's Prime Minister and a worker named Amit Shah can be the Home Minister."