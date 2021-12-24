Omicron threat: Night curfew imposed in Maharashtra - What's allowed, what's not

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2021, 09:18 PM IST
Amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Maharashtra government, on Friday, issued fresh guidelines and imposed several restrictions within the state, keeping in mind the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Maharashtra government issued fresh guidelines and imposed Section 144 in the state from 9 pm to 6 am. Under this, not more than five people will be allowed to gather together in public places.
These rules are all set to come into effect from midnight tonight.
Check the full list of guidelines here.
- Section 144 implemented in entire Maharashtra from midnight tonight
- Prohibition on the gathering of more than five people in public places
- Only 100 people are allowed in the hall for wedding ceremonies
- If marriage is in the open ground then a maximum of 250 people are allowed
- Not more than 25 percent of the capacity of the hall or open ground will be allowed
- Same scale for social, state, or religious ceremonies
- 25% capacity allowed for sporting events as well
- Restaurants, gyms, auditoriums, cinema halls will remain open with a 50 percent capacity
- Ban on fireworks at New Year's Party/Wedding Ceremony