Omicron threat: Night curfew imposed in Maharashtra - What's allowed, what's not

Amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Maharashtra government, on Friday, issued fresh guidelines and imposed several restrictions within the state, keeping in mind the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Maharashtra government issued fresh guidelines and imposed Section 144 in the state from 9 pm to 6 am. Under this, not more than five people will be allowed to gather together in public places.

These rules are all set to come into effect from midnight tonight.

Check the full list of guidelines here.