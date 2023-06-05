Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Odisha train accident: State govt accused of manipulating crash death toll, says ‘no intention of hiding…’

The state government of Odisha has been accused of hiding and manipulating the death toll of the tragic Odisha train accident two days ago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

Odisha train accident: State govt accused of manipulating crash death toll, says ‘no intention of hiding…’
Visuals from Odisha train accident (Photo - PTI)

Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena said his government has no intention to hide the deaths in the Balasore train crash and the entire rescue operation was being conducted in full public view. Reacting to allegations that the death toll figure was being manipulated, he said Odisha believes in transparency.

"Media persons are very much present at the accident site since the beginning. Everything is being done in the presence of cameras," he said.

"The railways had stated the death toll as 288. We also said that, and the figure was based on information from the railways. But, our Balasore District Collector has verified the death toll, and the figure was 275 till 10 am of Sunday," he said.

Asked about the change in the toll, Jena said it was due to double counting of some bodies. The chief secretary said there was also no prohibition on the entry of media persons at the accident site. "The rescue and even restoration activities went on in full public view," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the death figures, stating that 61 people from her state were dead and 182 were still missing.

"If from one state, 182 are missing and 61 are confirmed dead, then where would the figures stand?" she asked, addressing a press conference.

Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw declined to take any questions from journalists in connection with Banerjee's allegation. Of the 275 dead bodies, only 108 have been identified, the chief secretary said.

He said the state would like all the bodies to be identified so that those could be cremated by their families.

"Keeping in view the prevailing hot weather, the bodies are decomposing fast. Therefore, the state can maximum wait for two more days before disposing of them as per the law," he said.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
In pics: Radhika Madan’s 28th birthday was all about pool party in red bikini with her ‘soulmates’
Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU June TEE 2023 date sheet OUT: See all important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.