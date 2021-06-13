Odisha likely to begin Unlock from June 17, restrictions may be eased in some districts

In view of the continuous decrease in the cases of COVID-19, many states have now started relaxing the restrictions of lockdown. Similarly, the Odisha government is also planning to begin the unlock process from June 17. The Health and Family Welfare department has informed that the COVID-19 infection rate has come down in 23 of the coastal state’s 30 districts.

The lockdown has been imposed in Odisha in three phases from May 5 and is expected to unlock on June 17. The Odisha government has imposed lockdown from May 5 to 14 which was extended to June 1 and subsequent to June 17. The unlock process in Odisha is expected to start in a phased manner from June 17.

The Odisha government will be easing restriction in districts which have low test positivity rate (TRP).

According to News Agency, Director of Health Service (DDHS) Bijay Mohapatra said, “The districts have been divided into three zones based on their test positivity rate. One zone is having TPR above 10 per cent, another TPR 5-10 per cent while the third zone is having districts of TPR less than 5 per cent.”

The state government will be taking necessary actions for the districts having a TPR of 5 to 10 per cent.

From June 5-11, nine districts of Ganjam, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Deogarh, Bargarh, Gajapati, Sambalpur and Balangir reported a test positivity rate of less than five per cent.

Similarly, 13 districts of OdishaBhadrak, Jajpur, Khurda, Balasore, Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Sundergarh, Nayagarh and Jagatsinghpur have reported a TPR of above 10 per cent during the past week.