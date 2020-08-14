Odisha govt issues guidelines for Independence Day celebrations in schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Odisha government on Saturday issued separate guidelines for Independence Day celebration in schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the guidelines, no students will be allowed to participate in the Independence Day celebrations this year. Only headmasters and teachers would attend the flag-hoisting ceremonies.

The guideline applies to all schools i.e. government, aided schools, Private, Madrasas, Sanskrit Tolls, DIETS, and other training institutes under the School and Mass Education department.

During the Independence Day celebrations, COVID-19 norms and safety protocols would be followed, and only10 people would be allowed.

The duration of the function will be from 9 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, with Independence Day celebration just one day away, the preparations for the Red Fort celebration in Delhi are in full swing. In the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrated this year will be a subdued affair.

While there may not be as many visitors at the Red Fort as every year, every Indian citizen still look forwards to the Independence Day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.