Odisha: Eartquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Berhampur

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occured 73 kilometres West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur at 7:10 am.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2020, 11:02 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Odisha on Saturday morning.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred 73 kilometres West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur at 7:10 am.

Moreover, another earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Sonitpur on Saturday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 5:26 am on Saturday.

On July 16,  an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale had struck Karimganj in Assam at 7:57 am said the National Center for Seismology, the government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country. 

