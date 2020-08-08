Odisha: Eartquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Berhampur

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occured 73 kilometres West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur at 7:10 am.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Odisha on Saturday morning.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred 73 kilometres West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur at 7:10 am.

Moreover, another earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Sonitpur on Saturday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 5:26 am on Saturday.

On July 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale had struck Karimganj in Assam at 7:57 am said the National Center for Seismology, the government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country.