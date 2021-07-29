Odisha COVID-19 news: Medical, other institutions allowed to reopen - Check details here

The Odisha government has allowed the reopening of medical colleges and other institutions owing to low COVID-19 cases in the state. Institutions with courses like Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy and Occupational therapy, Public Health and other Paramedical/Allied medical science courses have been sanctioned to run only if they follow strict coronavirus protocols.

The state released SOPs to be followed in relation to resuming physical classes. Later, certain guidelines were also issued by the Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra.

Here are the guidelines:

Also read Assam imposes total lockdown in 2 districts with high Covid positivity rate - check guidelines

1. All theory classes will be continued online.

2. Practical classes will be held with only 50 per cent capacity ensuring social distance.

3. Before coming to the institution, students must submit a written application for an allowance from their parents.

4. On entering the institution, students will be monitored for any kind of COVID-19 symptoms before entering practical halls or clinical wards.

Also read Kerala under complete weekend lockdown, check full list of guidelines here

5. It is mandatory for all students to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and all must wear masks at all times.

6. Students will need to be segregated according to their vaccination.

7. The institution will have to start a vaccination drive for their students and children.

8. The examination will have to be conducted in different halls following proper COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

9. Religious, sports activities will not be allowed on the campus.

10. COVID-19 positive patients will not be allowed to sit in the examination but this will not reflect in their certificates. They will be allowed to sit in the next schedule of the examination.