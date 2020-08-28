Odisha CM inaugurates sixth COVID-19 plasma bank at Koraput

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a COVID-19 Plasma Bank at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLN MCH) in Koraput on Thursday. The inauguration was done through a virtual conference.

"Further strengthening preparedness against COVID19, CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated Plasma Bank at SLN MCH, Koraput. The CM said the plasma bank will not only set a new milestone but also strengthen the faith of tribal communities on advanced medical procedure," Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) stated in a tweet.

Medical experts have recommended this mode of treatment to hospitals after it was found that antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients help the infected person fight against the pathogen. It is mostly used on moderate/severe COVID-19 patients.

"CM said this is in line with Govt`s vision of enabling access to advanced healthcare for all & commitment to ensure nobody is deprived of advanced healthcare facilities. Citing that plasma is showing good results in patients, CM reiterated his appeal to all eligible Covid survivors to come forward to donate plasma to save precious lives. CM said each donor is recognised as a worthy citizen of Odisha," another tweet by CM read.

Patnaik had inaugurated the first plasma bank at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on July 16, and on July 28, July 31, he inaugrated the second one, and third one, respectively at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, and IGH in Rourkela.

The fourth plasma bank was inaugurated at MKCG Berhampur in Ganjam district and VIMSAR in Burla of Sambalpur district on August 5.

Odisha has 26,082 active COVID-19 cases, with 455 deaths.