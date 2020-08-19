Odisha class 12 Commerce stream exams 2020: Results declared, check @orissaresults.nic.in.

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, released the results of class 12 Commerce stream exam onon Wednesday onCHSE's official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

The result was announced by Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Out of a total 25,772 students who appeared in this year's examinations, 19,318 students have passed the examination, recording a passing percentage is 74.95 percent, an increase of around 4.79 percent as compared to last year. According to the officials, among those who passed are 12,215 boys and 7,103 girls. Notably, 34.2 per cent of the students passed in the first division, 22 percent in the second division and 43 percent in the third division. The highest passing percentage was recorded from Nayagarh district at 88.70 per cent, while the lowest passing percentage was recorded from Deogarh.

Steps to check the results for Odisha class 12 commerce stream result 2020 online:

Step 1: Log on to Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha official website - orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for a notification showing class 12 results.

Step 3: Click the link, enter all the necessary details including roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Enter submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can take a print, email, or download the result for further reference.

Early this month, the state government had canceled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to lockdown restrictions on the opening of educational institutions.