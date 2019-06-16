Odisha: 42-kg turtle of rare variety found during construction
(ANI)
A turtle of a rare variety was found on Saturday during the construction of Biju Expressway near Bhimkhoj Pada Road in Dharamgarh of Kalahandi district.
Later, forest officials reached the spot and rescued the 42-kilogram turtle.
Odisha is also famous for Olive Ridley turtle and the state is home to over 90 percent of India's turtle population.