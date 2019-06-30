NTA UGC-NET 2019: Question paper and responses released on official website- ntanet.nic.

The National Testing Agency released the question paper and responses of candidates appearing for UGC-NET exams on June 29. Candidates can visit the official website- ntanet.nic.in to know their responses.

The NTA conducted the exam for the position of 'Assistant Professor' or for ' Junior Research Fellowship' in Universities across India.

The exam was conducted between 20 June 2019 and 26 June 2019.6,81,718 candidates appeared for the Computer Based Test(CBT).

The public notice issued by the National Testing Agency(NTA) stated, " As this facility will remain available upto 03.07.2019 (05:00 PM) only, candidates are advised to save their question papers and responses for future reference and for challenging answer keys."

The answer key will be released soon on the official website.

Steps to check the UGC-NET response sheet:

1. Visit the official website- ntanet.nic.in

2. click on the link ' Display of Question Paper and Responses

3. Enter the application no

4. Enter the Date of Birth

5.Enter security pin

6. click submit

7. Results will appear on the screen

8. Download and take a print out