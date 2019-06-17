NTA to release ICAR AIEEA 2019 admit cards today @ntaicar.nic.in; How to download

The admit cards for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to the agricultural courses at the Indian Council of Agricultural Reseach (ICAR) will be available today at ntaicar.nci.in which is the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA ICAR-AIEEA entrance examinations will be held on July 1. All the students who have registered for admission to the Bachelor and Post Graduate degree programmes for the agricultural courses at ICAR can download their admit cards from the official website.

Keep your registration details handy because you will be needing them to download your admit card.

If you are wondering how to download your NTA ICAR-AIEEA admit cards, look no further and follow the steps given below!

How to download NTA ICAR-AIEEA Admit Card 2019:

1. Go to the NTA official website for ICAR-AIEEA 2019 - ntaicar.nci.in

2. Click on the link for 'ICAR AIEEA Admit Card' on the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to a new page. Here, enter your registration credentials and submit.

4. From the new page, you will be able to download your NTA ICAR-AIEEA 2019 examination admit card and get a print-out for future use.

About the National Testing Agency (NTA):

The NTA is a central government body instituted and approved by the Union Council of Ministers in 2017 to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions.

In addition to the ICAR-AIEEA tests, NTA also conducts the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main), National Eligibility Test (NET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE), among others.

About the ICAR-AIEEA examinations:

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) gives admissions to dedicated Bachelor and Post Graduate degree programs for agricultural courses like Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Forestry, Sericulture, etc.

It also provides admissions for technical fields like Agriculture Engineering, Dairy Technology, and Food Sciences, etc.

Earlier, the NTA had given the opportunity to the candidates to review their incorrect photographs, thumb impressions, and signatures on the registration forms, up to June 8.

However since a large number of candidates failed to do to so, the deadline was extended up to June 14 and the admit cards scheduled to be released today, June 17.

The exams are scheduled to occur on July 1.

All those who are appearing for the exams, be sure to prepare well according to your 10+2 syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Agriculture/Mathematics.

Results will be available on the official website on July 17 and the counselling process will begin from the fourth week of July.

DNA wishes the very best of luck to all the students!